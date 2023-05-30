“basketball legends”: Top 10 Greatest NBA Players in History

The Top 10 NBA Players of All Time

The NBA has provided quality sports entertainment for many years, and it has no shortage of elite players. Looking at each era until the modern age, here are the top 10 NBA players of all time.

10. Kobe Bryant

Starting at number 10 is the late Kobe Bryant. Kobe played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25.0 points (44.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He won five championships, one MVP award, and two Finals MVP awards. Bryant also made First Team 11 times in his career.

9. Shaquille O’Neal

Coming in at number nine is Shaquille O’Neal, who is often regarded as one of the most dominant players in the modern era. O’Neal played for the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. Shaquille O’Neal averaged 23.7 ppg (58.2% shooting) and 10.9 rpg. Shaquille won four NBA championships, one MVP award, and three finals MVP awards. He also made First Team eight times and All-Defensive Second Team three times in his career.

8. Hakeem Olajuwon

In the eighth spot is Hakeem Olajuwon, who is famous for his patent “dream shake” move. Hakeem played 17 seasons with the Houston Rockets and finished his career with the Toronto Raptors, where he played one season. Olajuwon averaged 21.8 ppg (51.% shooting) and 11.1 rpg. He won two championships, one MVP award, and two finals MVP awards. Hakeem also made First Team six times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

7. Larry Bird

At the seventh spot is the Celtics legend Larry Bird. Larry played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics and averaged 24.3 ppg (49% shooting, including 37% from 3-point range), 10.0 rpg, and 6.3 apg. He won three championships, three MVP awards, and two finals MVP awards. Larry Bird also made First Team nine times and All-Defensive Second Team three times in his career.

6. Tim Duncan

For the sixth spot is Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who is often regarded as one of the best power forwards to have played in the NBA. Duncan played 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 19.0 ppg (50.6% shooting) and 10.8 rebounds. He won five championships, two MVP awards, and three finals MVP awards. Duncan also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team eight times in his career.

5. Bill Russell

Number five is the late Bill Russell, another Celtics legend. He played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics and averaged 15.1 ppg (44% shooting), 22.5 rpg, and 4.3 apg. He won 11 championships and five MVP awards. Bill Russell also made First Team three times, All-Defensive First Team, and was the rebounding champion four times in his career.

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In the fourth spot is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers in the NBA. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 ppg (56% shooting) and 11.2 rpg. He won six championships, six MVP awards, and two finals MVP awards. He also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

3. Magic Johnson

At the third spot is Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Magic played 13 seasons with the LA Lakers in the NBA and averaged 19.5 ppg (52% shooting), 11.2 apg, and 7.2 rpg. He won five championships, three MVP awards, and three finals MVP awards. He also made First Team nine times and was the assists leader four times in his career.

2. LeBron James

Coming in at second place is LeBron James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the LA Lakers. James has averaged 27.2 ppg (50% shooting, including 34% from 3-point range), 7.5 rpg, and 7.3 apg. He has won four championships, four MVP awards, and four finals MVP awards. He has also made First Team 13 times and All-Defensive First Team five times in his career.

1. Michael Jordan

Last but not least, in the number one spot, is Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Jordan played 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Michael averaged 30.1 ppg (49% shooting, including 32% from 3-point range), 6.2 rpg, and 5.3 apg. He won six championships, five MVP awards, and six finals MVP awards. He also made First Team 10 times and All-Defensive First Team nine times in his career.

On February 21, 2022, the NBA held its 75th anniversary ceremony at the 2022 All-Star game, celebrating its top 75 players of all time across different generations of basketball played. It was a historic milestone and celebration for the NBA as it showcased years of growth for the game itself.

