Basketball Player Marcus Ellison Passes Away in Corpus Christi, TX: Details on His Obituary and Cause of Death

Marcus Ellison Obituary

Marcus Ellison, a renowned basketball player, passed away on Tuesday in Corpus Christi, TX. He was 38 years old.

Ellison was born on June 4th, 1983 in Houston, TX. He attended Texas A&M University where he played basketball for the Aggies. He was an exceptional athlete and was known for his dedication to the game.

Ellison’s basketball career spanned over a decade, during which he played for several teams including the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat. He was a beloved member of the basketball community and was admired by fans and teammates alike.

The cause of Ellison’s death has not yet been disclosed by his family. However, his sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of many. He will be remembered for his talent, his passion for the game, and his commitment to his team.

Ellison is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

