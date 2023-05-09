Basketball Wife Brooke Daughter Died : Brooke Logan-Thomas, Wife of a Basketball Player, Grieves over the Passing of Her Daughter

“Brooke Logan-Thomas, Wife of a Basketball Player, Grieves the Passing of Her Daughter”

Former NBA Player Tim Thomas and Wife Brooke Logan-Thomas Mourn the Loss of Their Daughter Jaiden to Rare Cancer

Brooke Logan-Thomas, a former basketball player and the wife of former NBA player Tim Thomas, is grieving the loss of their 9-year-old daughter Jaiden, who passed away on December 19th, 2020, after battling a rare form of cancer called angiosarcoma.

Jaiden was diagnosed with the rare cancer in March of 2020, a disease that starts in the cells that line blood vessels or lymph vessels, accounting for less than 1% of all soft tissue sarcomas, according to the American Cancer Society. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Jaiden’s cancer continued to progress, and in November, the family shared the heartbreaking news that Jaiden’s cancer had spread to her brain.

Brooke and Tim have been married since 2006 and have four children together, including Jaiden. The family has been very open about Jaiden’s battle with cancer, sharing updates on social media and asking for prayers and support from their followers.

Since Jaiden’s diagnosis, Brooke and Tim have both been very active in raising awareness about childhood cancer. They have shared information about the disease and encouraged their followers to donate to organizations that support childhood cancer research.

Following Jaiden’s passing, both Brooke and Tim have shared emotional tributes to their daughter on social media. Brooke wrote, “My baby girl…I’m so sorry. This pain is unbearable. I know you’re in a better place, but I just want you here with me.” Tim shared a video tribute to Jaiden on Instagram, showing photos and videos of her throughout her life, and wrote, “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces. We lost our princess Jaiden yesterday, and words can’t express our pain.”

The couple has received an outpouring of support from friends, family, and fans in the wake of Jaiden’s passing. NBA players such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have shared their condolences on social media, as well as celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The loss of a child is a devastating experience, and our hearts go out to Brooke, Tim, and their family during this difficult time. We hope that they can find comfort in the memories of their sweet Jaiden and the love and support of those around them.

In honor of Jaiden’s memory and to continue their efforts to raise awareness about childhood cancer, the family has set up a foundation called Jaiden’s Angel Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to support and provide resources for families affected by childhood cancer, as well as to fund research to find a cure for the disease. Donations can be made on their website, jaidensangelfoundation.org.

Jaiden’s passing is a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and funding for childhood cancer research. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States, with 1 in 285 children diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20. It is crucial that we continue to support organizations and foundations that are working towards finding a cure for childhood cancer and providing support for affected families.