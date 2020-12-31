Bassam Saba Death -Dead – Obituary : Bassam Saba, a champion of Arabic music in the West has Died .
Bassam Saba, a champion of Arabic music in the West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Bassam Saba, a champion of Arabic music in the West, has died of complications of Covid-19 https://t.co/qIxxQAddDn
— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) December 31, 2020
New York Times World @nytimesworld Bassam Saba, a champion of Arabic music in the West, has died of complications of Covid-19
