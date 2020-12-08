Bassam Saba Death -Dead – Obituary : Bassam Saba, a leading figure of Arabic music has Died .
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bassam Saba, a leading figure of Arabic music, who passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 due to COVID complications. We are grateful for the time we shared with Bassam when he visited AANM in 2010 for the release of his album, The Wonderful Land. pic.twitter.com/lLzTbc1gug
— Arab American National Museum (@ArabAmericanMus) December 8, 2020
