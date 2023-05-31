Basundi Recipe.: Basundi Recipe: The Perfect Way to Make it Without Losing its Charm – Ramaa Raavi

Basundi Recipe: A Delicious Indian Dessert

Basundi is a popular dessert in India that is made from sweetened milk, nuts, and saffron. It is a creamy and rich dish that is perfect for any occasion. Basundi is often served at weddings, festivals, and other special events. In this article, we will discuss how to make basundi at home.

Ingredients

To make basundi, you will need the following ingredients:

1 litre full-fat milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

10-12 strands of saffron

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Instructions

Follow these steps to make basundi:

Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the milk simmer for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally. The milk should reduce to about half its original volume. Add the sugar and cardamom powder to the milk and stir well. Let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely. Soak the saffron strands in 1 tablespoon of warm milk for 5-10 minutes. Add the saffron milk to the basundi and stir well. Add the chopped almonds and pistachios to the basundi and mix well. Remove the basundi from the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the basundi for at least 2 hours before serving.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the perfect basundi:

Use full-fat milk for a creamier and richer taste.

Stir the milk frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Make sure the sugar dissolves completely before adding the saffron and nuts.

Soak the saffron in warm milk to release its flavor and aroma.

Use chopped nuts of your choice for added texture and flavor.

Refrigerate the basundi for at least 2 hours before serving to allow it to thicken and chill.

Variations

Basundi can be made in different ways depending on your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:

Add rose water or kewra water to the basundi for a floral fragrance.

Use jaggery instead of sugar for a healthier and more natural sweetener.

Add mango pulp or puree to the basundi for a fruity twist.

Top the basundi with chopped fruits or berries for added freshness and color.

Use coconut milk instead of regular milk for a vegan and dairy-free version of basundi.

In Conclusion

Basundi is a delicious and indulgent dessert that is loved by many people in India. It is a perfect way to end a meal or celebrate a special occasion. With this easy recipe, you can make basundi at home and impress your friends and family. Try it today and enjoy the rich and creamy goodness of basundi!

