bat wings exercise: Exercise: The Ultimate Solution for Getting Rid of Bat Wings

The Ultimate Guide to Banishing Bat Wings with Exercise

As we age, our bodies go through a lot of changes, including a loss of muscle mass and an increase in body fat. This can lead to the appearance of sagging skin under the arms, commonly known as “bat wings”. While there are surgical options to get rid of this excess skin, there are also exercises that can help tone and tighten the muscles in this area, reducing the appearance of bat wings.

1. Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are a great exercise for targeting the muscles in the back of the arms, where bat wings tend to form. To do this exercise:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench Place your hands on the edge with your fingers pointing forward Slide your butt off the edge of the chair and lower yourself down until your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle Push yourself back up to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

2. Push-Ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise that work the chest, shoulders, and triceps. They can also help tone the muscles in the back of the arms, reducing the appearance of bat wings. To do a push-up:

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart Lower yourself down until your chest touches the ground Push yourself back up to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

3. Tricep Extensions

Tricep extensions are another great exercise for targeting the muscles in the back of the arms. To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand Lift the dumbbells above your head with your arms straight Lower them down behind your head until your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle Lift the dumbbells back up to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

4. Bicep Curls

While bicep curls don’t directly target the muscles in the back of the arms, they can help balance out the strength in your arms and improve overall arm tone. To do a bicep curl:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand With your palms facing up, lift the dumbbells up towards your shoulders Slowly lower them back down to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

5. Arm Circles

Arm circles are a simple exercise that can help improve arm strength and tone. To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides Make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles Repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps, then switch directions and do another 3 sets

6. Plank with Arm Raises

Plank with arm raises is a challenging exercise that works the entire body, including the muscles in the back of the arms. To do this exercise:

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart Lift one arm up towards the ceiling, keeping your body in a straight line Lower your arm back down and repeat on the other side Repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps on each side

7. Resistance Band Pull-Aparts

Resistance band pull-aparts are a great exercise for targeting the muscles in the back of the arms, as well as the shoulders and upper back. To do this exercise:

Hold a resistance band in front of you with your arms straight and your palms facing down Pull the band apart, squeezing your shoulder blades together Release back to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

8. Lateral Raises

Lateral raises are another exercise that work the shoulders and upper back, as well as the muscles in the back of the arms. To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand With your palms facing down, lift the dumbbells out to the sides until they reach shoulder height Lower them back down to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

9. Diamond Push-Ups

Diamond push-ups are a variation of the classic push-up that target the triceps and chest muscles. To do this exercise:

Start in a plank position with your hands close together, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers Lower yourself down until your chest touches your hands Push yourself back up to the starting position and repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

10. Arm Pulses

Arm pulses are a simple exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime. To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height Make small pulses up and down with your arms, keeping them straight and parallel to the ground Repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Conclusion

Banishing bat wings with exercise is possible with the right combination of targeted exercises that work the muscles in the back of the arms, as well as the shoulders and upper back. Incorporate these exercises into your regular workout routine to improve arm strength and tone, and reduce the appearance of sagging skin under the arms.