Batata Poha Recipe: Easy Recipe for Batata Poha or Kande Pohe (Onion and Potato Flattened Rice)

Batata Poha Recipe | Kande Pohe | कांदा बटाटा पोहा | बटाटा पोहा बनाने का आसान तरीका

Batata Poha or Kande Pohe is a popular breakfast dish in Maharashtra, India. It is a simple and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick breakfast or snack. Made with flattened rice, potatoes, onions, and a variety of Indian spices, this dish is known for its delicious taste and unique texture. In this article, we will be sharing an easy-to-follow recipe for making Batata Poha at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups flattened rice

1 medium-sized potato, diced

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp asafoetida

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

A handful of peanuts

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Lemon wedges for garnishing

Instructions:

Step 1: Rinse the flattened rice (poha) thoroughly in water and set it aside to soak for 10-15 minutes.

Step 2: While the flattened rice is soaking, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Let them crackle for a few seconds.

Step 3: Add diced potatoes and stir well. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the potatoes are slightly browned.

Step 4: Add chopped onions, green chili, and peanuts. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent.

Step 5: Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix well.

Step 6: Drain the water from the soaked flattened rice and add it to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the flattened rice is heated through.

Step 7: Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Your Batata Poha or Kande Pohe is now ready to serve! Enjoy it hot with a cup of tea or coffee.

Tips:

Be sure to rinse the flattened rice thoroughly before soaking it. This will help to remove any dirt or impurities. Soak the flattened rice for only 10-15 minutes. Over-soaking can make it too soft and mushy. You can add more or less green chili depending on your preference for spiciness. You can also add other vegetables like peas, carrots, or capsicum to the dish for added flavor and nutrition.

