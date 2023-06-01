Batata Poha Recipe: Easy Recipe for Batata Poha or Kande Pohe (Onion and Potato Flattened Rice)

Batata Poha Recipe | Kande Pohe | कांदा बटाटा पोहा | बटाटा पोहा बनाने का आसान तरीका
Batata Poha or Kande Pohe is a popular breakfast dish in Maharashtra, India. It is a simple and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick breakfast or snack. Made with flattened rice, potatoes, onions, and a variety of Indian spices, this dish is known for its delicious taste and unique texture. In this article, we will be sharing an easy-to-follow recipe for making Batata Poha at home.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flattened rice
- 1 medium-sized potato, diced
- 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp asafoetida
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- A handful of peanuts
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- Lemon wedges for garnishing
Instructions:
Step 1: Rinse the flattened rice (poha) thoroughly in water and set it aside to soak for 10-15 minutes.
Step 2: While the flattened rice is soaking, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Let them crackle for a few seconds.
Step 3: Add diced potatoes and stir well. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the potatoes are slightly browned.
Step 4: Add chopped onions, green chili, and peanuts. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent.
Step 5: Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix well.
Step 6: Drain the water from the soaked flattened rice and add it to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the flattened rice is heated through.
Step 7: Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges.
Your Batata Poha or Kande Pohe is now ready to serve! Enjoy it hot with a cup of tea or coffee.
Tips:
- Be sure to rinse the flattened rice thoroughly before soaking it. This will help to remove any dirt or impurities.
-
Soak the flattened rice for only 10-15 minutes. Over-soaking can make it too soft and mushy.
-
You can add more or less green chili depending on your preference for spiciness.
-
You can also add other vegetables like peas, carrots, or capsicum to the dish for added flavor and nutrition.
