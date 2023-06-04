Batesville Man Jerry Vogt Identified as Victim in Fatal Farming Accident

Jerry Vogt : Batesville man identified as victim of fatal farming accident at Vogt Farms

The image shows Vogt Farms and the article reports on a fatal farming accident that occurred there. The victim, Jerry Vogt, was a 73-year-old Batesville man. Responding agencies included the Batesville Fire Department, Batesville Police Department, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police. The cause of death has not been released as the incident is still under investigation.

News Source : Eagle Country 99.3

