Bath named one of the most expensive places to buy a first home

New figures from RightMove have revealed that Bath is one of the most expensive places to buy a first home, with the average asking price now over £350,000 and mortgage repayments reaching around £1,700 per month. Only London and St Albans rank above Bath on the list of the most expensive cities, and it is more expensive to buy a house there than in Oxford or Cambridge. Olly Gerrish, Associate at Savills Bath, attributed the soaring prices to the large number of people moving out from London since the pandemic, and the demand for property in Bath outweighing the supply. Despite this, Bath remains a popular location for first-time buyers, who are advised to speak to a financial advisor, save hard, and consider purchasing a property with a spare room to rent out to help with the mortgage.

