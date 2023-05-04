“Bathing Suit” : Celebrity Arianny Celeste Wears Bathing Suit and Asks to be Taken Back – Celebwell

Arianny Celeste Shares Her Secrets to Staying Fit

Arianny Celeste, one of the most well-known ring girls in the UFC, recently enjoyed a trip to beautiful Puerto Vallarta. She shared some photos from the trip on her Instagram, posing on the beach in a floral swimsuit top, jean shorts, a white cover-up, and a white sunhat. Her amazing figure was on display, and she captioned the post, “Take me back.” But how does she stay so fit? Here are five ways Arianny Celeste stays in shape:

1. Taking Supplements

Celeste told Muscle and Fitness that she likes to take supplements, specifically glutamine. She puts it in her protein shakes, and it helps with muscle soreness. She doesn’t like to take any crazy, unnatural supplements, but glutamine is a natural amino acid that helps with recovery.

2. Lower Body Workouts

Celeste does a lot of lower body workouts, saying that she’s definitely a butt girl. Muay Thai is also great for the butt as it’s a full-body workout. She trains with guys and has definitely slapped a couple around!

3. Eating a Balanced Diet

Celeste believes in eating healthy but also indulging when she wants to. It’s important to listen to your body and not overdo it, but if you’re craving something, eat it. Otherwise, you’re going to eat something else that won’t satisfy you, and eventually, you’ll eat what you craved anyway.

4. Mixing Up Workouts

Celeste loves high-intensity workouts like HIIT training with weights, kickboxing, hot yoga, and pilates. She tries to mix it up so she doesn’t get bored and so her body doesn’t get used to the same workout day after day. This allows her to build muscle and burn calories.

5. Taking Care of Her Skin

Celeste makes sure to take care of her skin, never going to bed with makeup on and washing her face day and night. She incorporates a vitamin C serum, eye cream, and moisturizer with SPF into her skincare regimen. SPF is her best friend as it’s going to protect her from the sun, which is the most damaging thing for skin.

Arianny Celeste’s dedication to her wellness routine and fitness regimen is clear, and it definitely shows in her amazing figure. By following her tips and incorporating them into your own routine, you too can achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle.

News Source : Anna Bechtel

Source Link :Arianny Celeste in Bathing Suit Says “Take Me Back” — Celebwell/