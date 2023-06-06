“Bathroom Vanity Lighting” : Modern Farmhouse Vanity Lights with Clear Glass Shade for Bathroom Mirror – Brushed Nickel 5-Lights Wall Mount Fixture for Kitchen and Dining Room

Modern Farmhouse Vanity Lights with Clear Glass Shade and Brushed Nickel Finish – 5-Light Bathroom Lighting Fixtures Over Mirror, Classic Wall Lamp for Kitchen and Dining Room, Wall Mount Light Fixture for a Contemporary Bath



Price: $155.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 12:02:38 UTC – Details)





The BONLICHT Brushed Nickel Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture is a perfect addition to any home. It is a versatile lighting fixture that can be used in a variety of settings, including mid-century modern, urban industrial, vintage electric, transitional, and farmhouse interiors. This vanity lighting fixture is a must-have for illuminating any bath and vanity setting.

One of the best features of this lighting fixture is that it is compatible with LED, CFL, or incandescent bulbs. It requires 5 x E26 base bulbs that can be up to 60 watts each. The makeup vanity light is fully dimmable with a compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere. This feature is great for adjusting the lighting to fit the mood or occasion.

The brushed nickel bathroom vanity light fixture is also easy to install. Just follow the steps in the instructions for simple assembly. This wall light fixture can be installed upwards or downwards. One thing to note is that there is no switch or plug on the vintage light fixtures, so they must be hardwired.

In terms of customer service, the BONLICHT Brushed Nickel Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture offers a free replacement for any defects. If you have any questions or suggestions, you can click on Walux Lighting and then click on ‘Ask a question’ to contact them quickly. They promise to help you solve the problem as soon as possible.

Overall, the BONLICHT Brushed Nickel Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture is a great investment for your home. It is versatile, easy to install, and compatible with a variety of bulbs. The dimming feature also adds a nice touch to the atmosphere of the room. The customer service is also top-notch, ensuring that any problems are quickly resolved.



