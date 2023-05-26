Baton Rouge Police Chief ends press conference on violent crime spike with no questions taken, suspect/victim name not mentioned.

violent crime : Baton Rouge Police Chief speaks emotionally about recent violent crime spike (no suspect or victim name mentioned)

The Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul, became emotional during a press conference addressing the spike in violent crime in the city. He abruptly ended the conference and refused to take questions from the media. Also present were Deputy Chief Myron Daniels, Capt. Kevin Hines, commander of the Violent Crimes Unit, and Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence.

News Source : The Advocate

