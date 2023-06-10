Baton Rouge Shooting Claims One Life on Friday Night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, June 9 is currently under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim, Eric Clennon, 43, was discovered deceased on North Donmoor Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. Police are urging anyone with information to reach out to the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, as no motive or suspect has been identified at this time. The situation is ongoing. Additionally, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has implemented the Summer of Hope program in an effort to combat crime. More information on the initiative can be found here.

