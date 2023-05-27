“Baton Rouge Teen Missing After Going Overboard in Bahamas: Officials Say”

Cameron Robbins – missing teenager in the Bahamas : Louisiana teen missing in Bahamas after jumping off boat: Cameron Robbins.

During a graduation trip to the Bahamas, an 18-year-old Louisiana teen named Cameron Robbins went missing after jumping off a boat as a dare during a sunset cruise. According to WAFB, Robbins splashed into the water and never resurfaced. The director of University Lab School, Kevin George, expressed concern for Robbins and stated that the entire school community is praying for a positive outcome. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search for Robbins, who played baseball for University Lab. For more information, visit WAFB.

News Source : The Daily Beast

