“Battle of Britain” : Liam Harrison sets sights on historic Battle of Britain against Jonathan Haggerty for ONE Championship’s UK debut

Liam Harrison: The Road to Recovery and a Dream Battle of Britain with Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison, the renowned Muay Thai fighter, is still on the road to recovery after sustaining a crippling knee injury. However, his sights are firmly fixed on a historic Battle of Britain with Jonathan Haggerty. The Muay Thai enthusiast community around the world is eagerly awaiting the biggest British fight in the history of the sport following Haggerty’s recent and emphatic dethroning of Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Haggerty became the new ruler of ONE’s Muay Thai bantamweight division with a stunning first-round TKO of Nong-O that shocked the world. Harrison was blown away by Haggerty’s dispatching of Nong-O and believes now is the time for the pair’s dream domestic dust-up. Harrison spoke to SunSport and stated that he spoke to Chatri Sityodtong, the boss of ONE Championship, about the possibility of the fight happening in England within the next six to nine months.

Harrison is currently recovering from his knee injury but is hopeful he will be in a position to go back into fight camp in the next five months. He believes he can get himself back in contention, and the Battle of Britain can happen in England, which would be massive for British Muay Thai.

Haggerty has had his sights on a domestic dust-up with Harrison for years, issuing several respectful call-outs. They have endeared him to Harrison, who believes he is a young up-and-coming fighter who wants to fight the best. Harrison stated that Haggerty’s respectful approach to the sport is what makes the fight even more exciting.

Harrison believes the fight would easily sell out a 12,000-seater arena like Wembley Arena, and he is hoping to back in action by the end of the year. He plans to resume full training late in the summer but doesn’t plan to jump straight into a showdown with Haggerty. He wants to have one fight first and take it slowly because he doesn’t want to jeopardize his career.

Harrison has a respectful message for the new king of the bantamweights, stating, “Mate, keep a hold of the belt. I will win my comeback fight, and let’s just give the British fans what everyone is asking for. And let’s give them a night that they’ll remember. The first ONE Championship show will have to be a fight that everyone remembers. And I think with my style and Jon’s style, we can give them that.”

Despite ONE’s rapid global expansion, which will see them debut in the USA this weekend, they have yet to touch down in the United Kingdom. Harrison, like many others, reckons the mouthwatering bout with Haggerty would be the perfect fight for the promotion’s maiden event on these shores.

In conclusion, the Battle of Britain between Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty is the fight that every Muay Thai enthusiast around the world is eagerly awaiting. Harrison’s road to recovery may have been bumpy, but he is determined to make his comeback and give the fans a night to remember. The fight would be massive for British Muay Thai, and Harrison is confident they can easily sell out a 12,000-seater arena like Wembley Arena. The British public and fight fans will be eagerly awaiting the day when Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty step into the ring and give them the fight they’ve been dreaming of.

News Source : Chisanga Malata

Source Link :Liam Harrison eyeing historic and ‘massive’ Battle of Britain with Jonathan Haggerty for ONE Championship’s UK debut/