“Battling the Bull in Ratchet & Clank 3 Part 20”

Ratchet & Clank 3 Part 20 – WHAT A LOAD OF BULL…

After defeating Courtney Gears, Ratchet and Clank headed to the Starship Phoenix to meet up with Captain Qwark. However, they were met with a surprise attack by Dr. Nefarious and his army of robots.

The trio managed to escape in Qwark’s shuttle and crash landed on a nearby planet. They soon discovered that the planet was home to a race of bull-like creatures called the Tyhrranoids, who were being controlled by Nefarious.

Ratchet and Clank teamed up with the Tyhrranoids’ leader, who had been freed from Nefarious’ control, to take down the villain and his army. They fought their way through the Tyhrranoid city, battling giant robots and eventually confronting Nefarious himself.

After a heated battle, Nefarious was defeated and the Tyhrranoids were free once again. Ratchet, Clank, and Qwark continued on their mission to save the galaxy, but not without a few laughs and sarcastic comments along the way.

