Bay Area honeymooner drowns, thieves steal belongings in Hawaii – Steven Phan victim

Steven Phan : Bay Area honeymooner drowns, thieves steal belongings in Hawaii

<

div data-testid=”prism-GridColumn” style=”–grid-column-span-xxs:var(–grid-columns);–grid-column-span-xs:var(–grid-columns);–grid-column-span-sm:var(–grid-columns);–grid-column-span-md:20;–grid-column-span-lg:14;–grid-column-span-xl:14;–grid-column-span-xxl:14;–grid-column-start-xxs:auto;–grid-column-start-xs:auto;–grid-column-start-sm:auto;–grid-column-start-md:3;–grid-column-start-lg:0;–grid-column-start-xl:0;–grid-column-start-xxl:2″>

\”All of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets…,\” friends wrote on GoFundMe. Saturday, June 10, 2023 11:53PM

<

article class=”xvlf ZRif TKoO eaKK ” data-testid=”prism-article-body”>

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Tragedy struck twice for a South Bay couple while on their honeymoon in Hawaii.

<p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">The <a class="zZyg UbGl iFzk qdXb WCDh DbOX tqUt " data-testid="prism-linkbase" tabindex="0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.kitv.com/news/tragedy-at-electric-beach-after-honeymooner-drowns-and-thieves-steal-couples-car-and-belongings/article_0d04b69e-01bc-11ee-976f-f346bd3e8064.html">ABC station in Hawaii KITV</a> said on June 1, the newlyweds were snorkeling off the shore of Electric Beach in Oahu when the man disappeared under water and drowned.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed with ABC7 first responders transported the man to a hospital where he later died.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">A <a class="zZyg UbGl iFzk qdXb WCDh DbOX tqUt " data-testid="prism-linkbase" tabindex="0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/steven-phan-memorial-fund">GoFundMe</a> page identified the man as Steven Phan.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">\"As if this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven's belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental,\" it wrote.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv"><b class="cXsc">MORE: <a class="zZyg UbGl iFzk qdXb WCDh DbOX tqUt " data-testid="prism-linkbase" tabindex="0" target="_self" href="https://abc7news.com/lake-del-valle-drowning-livermore-missing-man-water-rescue/13309380/" rel="noopener">Man dies after drowning in Lake Del Valle near Livermore, officials say</a></b></p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">Friends were not ready to comment on camera, but described Phan has nothing short of an amazing person.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">ABC7 reached out to Honolulu Police Department for an update on the couple's personal belongings taken during such a devastating time.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">Teresa Kling, an employee from Aaron's Dive Shop on Oahu, released this statement describing the beach where it happened.</p> <p class="Ekqk yuUa lqtk TjIX aGjv">\"<i>Electric Beach is extremely popular with locals and has become a popular spot for tourists. Everything depends on the conditions and the day. It tends to be a great spot for beginners</i>,\" Kling said.</p> <div class="oLzS QrHM fnRU pvsT EhJP vPlO zNYg OsTs RMeq daRV ISNQ sKyC eRft acPP MENS nFwa MCnQ mEee SmBj xegr rPLs iulO NIuq zzsc lzDC aHUB IEgz OjMN eQqc SVqK GQmd jaoD VWDd ONJd vrZx OnRT gbbf roDb GPGw oMlS gfNz oJhu eXZc zhVl "> <div class="InlineImage GpQC " data-testid="prism-inline-image"> <figure class="kzIj GNme pYrt dSqF "

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

California man honeymoon tragedy Hawaii honeymoon theft Drowning on honeymoon in California Thieves steal couple’s belongings in Hawaii honeymoon Tragic honeymoon incident in California