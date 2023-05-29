Bayern Munich CEO and sporting director dismissed; Thomas Tuchel not considering resigning despite dismay; FC Barcelona still interested in Bayern star Joshua Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich : Bayern Munich fires CEO and sporting director, leaving Thomas Tuchel feeling uneasy about the future; Barcelona still interested in Joshua Kimmich despite Bayern’s reluctance to sell; Bayern Munich’s season potentially ending trophyless; Arsenal pursuing Declan Rice but facing competition from other clubs.

Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel due to doubts about Julian Nagelsmann and fear of Tuchel joining Juventus. However, Tuchel’s biggest advocates, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, were fired and the coach is not happy. Tuchel will still be involved in plans for next season and his input into transfers will be interesting to watch. Barcelona are still interested in Joshua Kimmich, but it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich will let him go. Bayern Munich players, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, and Jamal Musiala, were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Season. Fabrizio Romano says it is just a matter of time before Real Madrid announces Toni Kroos’ new deal. Bayern Munich’s season is in danger of ending trophyless and there are several hot topics to examine. Fan frustration is high and there are rumors of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid swapping Harry Kane and Eden Hazard. Arsenal FC is still interested in Declan Rice, but their opening proposal falls short of West Ham’s valuation.

News Source : CSmith1919

Thomas Tuchel Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich players Toni Kroos Declan Rice