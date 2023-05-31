“Bayern Munich championship”: Edin Terzić Congratulates Bayern Munich on Winning the Most Genuine Championship Title.

Borussia Dortmund Fall at the Final Hurdle in Bundesliga Title Race

After a remarkable season of Bundesliga football, it was the 90 minutes that were played at the Westfalenstadion on matchday 34 that will be written in Bundesliga folklore. Victory at home to Mainz was the solitary requirement for Borussia Dortmund if they were to lift the Bundesliga title, but they were held to an excruciating draw as they fell at the final hurdle.

“Congratulations to FC Bayern. The championship is the most honest title. After conceding goals, you noticed how heavy the ball and your legs are,” remarked Edin Terzić. “We still scored two goals. And then you realise how tough this sport can be. We were only missing one goal. It is extremely painful.”

The Borussia Dortmund head coach would then pay homage to the BVB faithful: “I feel grateful. When you see what the fans have invested, with all the difficult moments.”

However, Terzić would mention that despite how difficult this moment may feel the true story should be on Sébastien Haller’s remarkable recovery: “Today is definitely the second most difficult moment. The diagnosis of Sébastien Haller took our legs off… he wrote a great story.”

When questioned about Jude Bellingham’s absence, Terzić would explain: “He injured his knee two weeks ago. It looked fine yesterday, but this morning he said he was not at 100%. That hurt a lot. He didn’t even feel good after warming up.”

Terzić would then state: “This matchday will hurt us for a long time. Today is also part of our path forward. But it will motivate us for the future.” He would end by saying: “Whether it was too much, whether it was too little. Who in this world can answer that question now.”

Borussia Dortmund will end their season without the Bundesliga title they had been craving for so long. However, next season will be the start of their redemption, and they will look to use their experiences surrounding this final day to push them to success.

