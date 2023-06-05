Bayern Munich “interested” in Declan Rice, but no deal close yet: Fabrizio Romano

Declan Rice interested in Bayern Munich, but no deal yet: Fabrizio Romano : Bayern Munich interested in Declan Rice, but nothing is done or close yet, says Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano has contradicted reports that Bayern Munich is close to signing West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, stating that although the club is interested, “nothing is done or close yet”. Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also confirmed that there are no agreements or offers at this stage. Rice would represent a significant signing for Bayern, as he is an impactful English player in his prime already in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Bayern may be willing to sell Ryan Gravenberch this summer, with Liverpool rumoured to be interested. Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to be offered a new contract at Anfield, leading to speculation about a possible return to Bayern Munich.

News Source : CSmith1919

