Baylee Johnson, age 13 is not Dead but was reported #missing from #Brazil, #Indiana

By John Okoro | March 7, 2021
0 Comment

Baylee Johnson, age 13 is not Dead but was reported #missing from #Brazil, #Indiana

Locate The Missing wrote on Facebook.

Urgent Alert! Baylee Johnson, age 13, was reported #missing from #Brazil, #Indiana on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Baylee is 5’3” tall, 105 lbs., has long brown hair and brown eyes according to her mother.

Anyone with information please call the

Clay County Sheriffs Office

911 Dispatch Center at (812) 446-2535, extension 5, or dial 911 if seen!

Brazil Indiana Police Department
Brazil Times
May be an image of 5 people, child, braids, people standing and text that says'MISSING JUST Baylee Johnson, age 13, was reported missing from Brazil, Indiana on Saturday, Satur March 6,2021 Baylee is 5'3" tall, weighs 105 lbs., has long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information please call the Clây County 911 Dispatch Center at812 at812-446-2535, 446-2535 extension 5, or dial 911 ifseen! share this flier at facebook.com/missingcases'

  • ‼️MISSING‼️

    Baylee Johnson (13)
    Brazil, Indiana
    March 6, 2021

    Baylee is described as a white female, is 5’1, weighs…

    Posted by Attempt to Locate on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

View all posts by John Okoro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.