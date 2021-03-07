Baylee Johnson, age 13 is not Dead but was reported #missing from #Brazil, #Indiana
Locate The Missing wrote on Facebook.
Baylee is 5’3” tall, 105 lbs., has long brown hair and brown eyes according to her mother.
Anyone with information please call the
Clay County Sheriffs Office
911 Dispatch Center at (812) 446-2535, extension 5, or dial 911 if seen!
Brazil Indiana Police Department
Brazil Times
‼️MISSING‼️
Baylee Johnson (13)
Brazil, Indiana
March 6, 2021
Baylee is described as a white female, is 5’1, weighs…
Posted by Attempt to Locate on Saturday, March 6, 2021
