Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson, LGBTQ Model and Singer from Grenada, Found Dead on BBC Beach

It is with great sadness to report that Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson, a talented LGBTQ model and singer from Grenada, has been discovered dead on BBC Beach earlier today. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

