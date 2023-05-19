BBC News reports the passing of Andy Rourke (1964 – 2023) in the UK.

Andy Rourke passes away (1964-2023)

Introduction

Andy Rourke, the iconic bassist of the legendary English rock band The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. The news of his untimely demise was announced by his family on social media. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

The Smiths Legacy

The Smiths were one of the most influential bands of the 1980s, known for their unique blend of jangly guitars, Morrissey’s distinctive vocals, and Rourke’s melodic basslines. They were formed in Manchester in 1982 and released four critically acclaimed albums before disbanding in 1987.

Rourke’s contribution to The Smiths’ sound cannot be overstated. His basslines were the backbone of many of the band’s most memorable songs, such as “This Charming Man”, “How Soon Is Now?”, and “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side”.

The Life of Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke was born in Manchester in 1964. He joined The Smiths in 1982, after being recommended by their drummer Mike Joyce. Rourke’s friendship with the band’s guitarist Johnny Marr also played a role in his recruitment.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to play music. He collaborated with several artists, including Morrissey, Ian Brown, and Sinead O’Connor. He also formed his own band, The Freebass, with Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order fame, and Mani of The Stone Roses.

Aside from music, Rourke was also known for his struggles with addiction. He was open about his battles with heroin and cocaine in several interviews over the years. However, he was also vocal about his journey towards sobriety and his efforts to help others who were struggling with addiction.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Rourke’s death, tributes began pouring in from fans and fellow musicians alike. Morrissey, the former frontman of The Smiths, released a statement saying, “We all loved Andy, and he will be sorely missed. He was a true talent and a wonderful person.”

Johnny Marr also took to social media to pay tribute to his former bandmate. He wrote, “Andy was a great musician and an even greater friend. I will miss him dearly.”

Other musicians who paid tribute to Rourke include Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Peter Hook, and Tim Burgess.

Conclusion

Andy Rourke was a true legend of British music, and his passing is a great loss to the industry. His basslines were the foundation of many of The Smiths’ most beloved songs, and his influence can be heard in countless bands who have been inspired by the band’s sound.

While his struggles with addiction were well-documented, Rourke was also known for his kindness and his willingness to help others. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.

