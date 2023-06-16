BBC News reports the passing of Glenda Jackson, a prominent UK figure, at the age of 87 in 2023.

Glenda Jackson passes away (1936 – 2023) (UK) – BBC News

The world mourns the passing of Glenda Jackson, a beloved British actress, who has left an indelible mark on stage and screen. She was born in 1936 and passed away in 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

