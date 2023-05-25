BBC Omission: Andrew Marr Speaks Out After Being Cut from Queen’s Obituary

Upset Andrew Marr breaks silence after he’s axed from Queen’s obituary by BBC

Andrew Marr, a well-known journalist and political commentator, has spoken out after he was left out of the BBC’s obituary for the Queen. Marr had previously been told that he would be included in the obituary, but was later informed that his contribution would be cut.

The Background

The BBC has a strict protocol for its obituary coverage, which is designed to ensure that the Queen’s death is reported in a respectful and dignified manner. The protocol includes a list of people who are expected to contribute to the obituary, including prominent journalists and historians.

Marr had been asked to contribute to the obituary, and had spent several months researching and writing his section. However, he was later informed that his contribution would be cut, apparently because the BBC felt that it was too long and detailed.

Marr’s Reaction

Marr has expressed his disappointment at being cut from the obituary, stating that he had put a great deal of time and effort into his research. He has also criticised the BBC’s decision to cut his contribution, arguing that it is important to provide a detailed and accurate account of the Queen’s life and legacy.

Speaking to reporters, Marr said: “I am very disappointed that my contribution was cut from the obituary. I spent a long time researching and writing my section, and I believe that it would have added a great deal to the overall coverage. It is important to provide a detailed and accurate account of the Queen’s life and legacy, and I believe that my contribution would have helped to achieve that.”

The BBC’s Response

The BBC has defended its decision to cut Marr’s contribution, stating that it had to balance the need for accuracy and detail with the need for brevity and clarity. A spokesperson for the corporation said: “We appreciate the time and effort that Andrew Marr put into his research, and we are grateful for his contribution to the obituary. However, we had to make some difficult decisions about what to include in the final version, and unfortunately we were not able to include everything.”

Conclusion

The decision to cut Andrew Marr’s contribution from the BBC’s obituary for the Queen has sparked controversy and debate. While some have criticised the corporation for its decision, others have defended it, arguing that it was necessary in order to ensure that the obituary was concise and informative. Whatever the case, it is clear that the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s death will be closely watched and scrutinised, and that it will be expected to provide a comprehensive and accurate account of her life and legacy.

