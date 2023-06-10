BBC Radio Drama: Sue Eckstein’s Old School Ties Reimagined







Old School Ties by Sue Eckstein – BBC RADIO DRAMA

Listen to the captivating BBC Radio Drama, Old School Ties, written by Sue Eckstein.Old School Ties is a gripping story about a group of old school friends who reunite after many years to attend a funeral. As they reminisce about their past, secrets and lies begin to unravel, and they realize that their friendship might not have been as strong as they once thought.The talented cast brings the characters to life, making the story even more compelling. The sound design and music add to the eerie atmosphere of the play, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.Old School Ties is a must-listen for anyone who loves a good mystery and enjoys exploring the complexities of human relationships.