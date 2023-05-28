BBQ Beef Chuck Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Recipe: Recipe for a BBQ Beef Chuck and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

BBQ Beef Chuck Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Recipe

Are you looking for a delicious sandwich to make for your next lunch or dinner? Look no further than this BBQ Beef Chuck Cheddar Cheese Sandwich! The combination of tender beef chuck, tangy BBQ sauce, and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef chuck roast

1 cup BBQ sauce

1/2 cup beef broth

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 slices cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F. Combine the BBQ sauce, beef broth, brown sugar, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Place the beef chuck roast in a baking dish and pour the BBQ sauce mixture over the top. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 3-4 hours, or until the beef is tender and falls apart easily with a fork. Remove the beef from the baking dish and shred it with two forks. Place the shredded beef back into the baking dish with the remaining BBQ sauce and stir to combine. Place the baking dish back in the oven, uncovered, and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the beef is heated through and the sauce is bubbly. While the beef is baking, toast the hamburger buns. Once the beef is done, assemble the sandwiches by placing a spoonful of the beef mixture on the bottom half of each bun. Top each sandwich with a slice of cheddar cheese and place the top half of the bun on top. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Tips:

You can use any type of BBQ sauce you prefer, but we recommend a tangy or sweet sauce for the best flavor.

If you don’t have beef broth, you can use chicken or vegetable broth instead.

For an extra kick of flavor, add some sliced jalapenos or pickles to your sandwich.

If you have leftovers, store the beef and sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion:

This BBQ Beef Chuck Cheddar Cheese Sandwich is a crowd-pleasing meal that is easy to make and packed with flavor. The tender beef chuck, tangy BBQ sauce, and melted cheddar cheese create the perfect combination of sweet, savory, and cheesy. Serve it with some crispy fries or a side salad for a complete meal that will satisfy your hunger and your taste buds.

