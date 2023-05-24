“BBQ chicken pizza recipe”: Try Making Harmons’ BBQ Chicken Pizza Recipe at Home

Try Harmons’ BBQ Chicken Pizza Recipe or Pre-made Pizzas for Your Next Pizza Night

Are you tired of ordering the same old pizza for your weekly pizza night? Why not try making your own delicious pizza with Harmons’ BBQ Chicken Pizza recipe or pick up one of their pre-made, ready-to-bake pizzas? Chef Tyler’s Perfect Barbeque Chicken Pizza with Gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon, red onions, ranch drizzle, and cilantro is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

1 ball Harmon’s Fresh Made Pizza dough, or a similar high-quality pizza dough, rolled out to 1/4 inch thick

2 cups Harmon’s Fresh Made mozzarella, shredded

1/4 cup gorgonzola dolce cheese, crumbled

1 cup Harmon’s made pizza sauce

1/4 cup Harmon’s made ranch

1/4 lbs. Harmon’s rotisserie shredded chicken

1/4 of a red onion, sliced thin

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Place pizza stone in oven on middle rack and preheat to 500° or as hot as your oven will go. Allow pizza dough to rest out at room temperature for about an hour before attempting to roll out. Gluten will relax and become much easier to manage. Dust your pizza peel with semolina flour to help with sticking and start building your pizza. Less is more here, so top with a good (thin) layer of pizza sauce to the edges. Then a good layer of the shredded mozzarella and the rest of the toppings. Bake for 5-7 minutes on the pizza stone, turning once to get the even browning on all sides of the crust. Enjoy!

Harmons’ pre-made pizzas are also a great option for a quick and easy dinner. Just pop them in the oven and you have a delicious, hot pizza in minutes. Visit HarmonsGrocery.com to find a Harmons near you and for more information on their delicious products.

Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.

