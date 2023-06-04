BBQ Meatloaf Recipe: A Tasty Dinner Idea: Try This Juicy BBQ Meatloaf Recipe Tonight!

What To Make For DINNER Tonight: Juicy BBQ Meatloaf Recipe!

Are you tired of eating the same old boring meals for dinner? Do you want to spice things up and impress your family with something new and delicious? Look no further than this juicy BBQ meatloaf recipe!

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup BBQ sauce (plus extra for topping)

1 egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, milk, 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce, egg, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Place the meat mixture into a greased loaf pan and shape it into a loaf. Bake the meatloaf for 1 hour or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F. Remove the meatloaf from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Brush the top of the meatloaf with additional BBQ sauce. Slice and serve!

Tips

For even more flavor, add diced onions and bell peppers to the meat mixture.

If you don’t have breadcrumbs, you can use crushed crackers or oats instead.

Leftover meatloaf makes great sandwiches the next day!

There you have it, a simple and delicious dinner recipe that is sure to please everyone at the table. Serve it with your favorite sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, or roasted vegetables. Enjoy!

