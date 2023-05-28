BBQ Salmon Recipe: A Quick and Easy Recipe for BBQ Salmon in 10 Minutes by The Recipe Critic

Upgrade Your Summer BBQ with This Delicious BBQ Salmon Recipe

Disclosure: This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy.

Get ready to level up your summer barbecues, because this BBQ salmon is simply the best! It’s cooked to smoky, tender perfection and topped with homemade barbecue sauce that will leave your mouth watering.

Why We Love Salmon

Serving salmon at a barbecue is a crowd-pleaser. It’s not only delicious, but it’s also packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids and protein. There are so many ways to prepare it, but one of our favorites is to throw it on the grill! And with grilling season in full force, now is the time to try out some new recipes! A few ideas: grilled honey lime salmon, citrus salmon with pineapple salsa, or this grilled salmon with avocado salsa!

The Recipe

This is a simple salmon recipe that will have you coming back all summer long. This BBQ salmon cooks up to charred, tender perfection and is coated with an easy homemade BBQ sauce. Trust us, this combo will have you licking your plate. It’s so good!

Ingredients

6-ounce salmon filets

BBQ sauce

If you have some leftover BBQ sauce on hand, great! Use it up for this delicious salmon! If not, feel free to pick up a bottle of your favorite sauce or make your own blend from scratch. Homemade barbecue sauce really is a game-changer and you can customize the flavor to your liking. Check out our full recipe here.

Instructions

Prepare your grill by heating it to 450-500 degrees Fahrenheit. You will be grilling the salmon directly on the grill, so be sure to scrub your grill grates clean. Brush 1 tablespoon of BBQ sauce on each salmon filet. Once your grill is up to temperature, place each filet, skin side down on the grates. Close the grill and cook them for 2-4 minutes. Flip the salmon meat side down for 1 minute to get the grill marks on the filet. Remove the BBQ salmon from the grill and place on a plate. Allow them to rest for at least 2 minutes to finish cooking. Brush additional BBQ sauce on each filet before serving. Serve with grilled vegetables.

Tips for Cooking Salmon

Be sure to cook your salmon with the skin side down first. The skin acts as a natural barrier to let the salmon cook through without burning.

By the time you flip your salmon, it will already be cooked through. You only want to cook the meat side down for a minute to get a little extra smoky flavor. Don’t let those filets burn!

Your BBQ salmon will continue to cook for a minute or two after you pull it off the grill, so don’t overcook it! This resting time also allows all of the tasty juices to absorb, leaving you with more tender salmon.

Tasty Side Dishes

Once you have your grill fired up, make the most of it and throw on some fresh veggies as well! All of these recipes pair perfectly with BBQ salmon, you’ll have to try one out!

Storing Leftovers

As long as you store it properly, you’ll be able to enjoy your barbecue salmon for a few days after you’ve made it. Store salmon filets in an airtight container for up to 3 days. To reheat, heat up your BBQ salmon in the oven for about 10 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. This will help keep the outside crispy but the inside tender and flaky!

More Summer Salmon Recipes

If you’re a salmon lover like us, then you need to try out some of our other favorite recipes! Each one of these recipes is cooked to tender, juicy perfection and made with delicious seasonings to complement salmon’s tasty natural flavor. They’re satisfying without being heavy, and perfect for the warmer weather!

BBQ salmon recipes Quick salmon recipes Easy seafood recipes Healthy BBQ recipes Grilled salmon dishes

News Source : The Recipe Critic

Source Link :10-Minute BBQ Salmon | The Recipe Critic/