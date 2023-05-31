“BC Open equestrian competition”: Odlum Brown BC Open: The Premier CSIO5*/2* Equestrian Event

The 50th Anniversary Edition of Thunderbird Show Park’s MLSJ Canadian Premier CSI5*/2* Tournament

The 50th anniversary edition of Thunderbird Show Park’s MLSJ Canadian Premier CSI5/2 tournament was one for the ages. Between tbird’s deepest lineup to date, Canadians topping the leaderboard of all three feature classes of the week, and a hometown hero landing a career high win, it’ll be a tough week to beat. But now CSIO5* week is here and it’s all about to start again—with even more five star talent, Olympians, and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final on the line. Hope you’ve got your scheduled cleared. There’s live streaming to watch.

What’s On at the CSIO5*/2* Odlum Brown BC Open

Here’s what’s on at the CSIO5/2 Odlum Brown BC Open:

Thursday, June 1

9:00 am — CSI2* tbird Welcome 1.40m

11:00 am — CSIO5* Happy Welcome 1.45m

2:00 pm — CSIO5* Nations Welcome 1.50m

Friday, June 2

8:00 am — CSIO5* Two Phase 1.45m

10:00 am — CSI2* Friends of tbird 1.45m

12:00 pm — CSIO5* West Coast Cup 1.45m

2:00 pm — CSIO5* Longines Grand Prix

Saturday, June 3

10:00 am — CSI2* JustWorld International Grand Prix

12:30 pm — CSIO5* Paladin Cup

4:00 pm — DIHP Canadian Hunter Derby 3’6″

Sunday, June 4

2:00 pm — Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada

*All times PT and subject to change

Catch all the action live on tbird TV.

