BCL activist shot dead in Pabna: Tafseer Ahmed Mona identified as victim

Tafseer Ahmed Mona – victim of shooting in Pabna

A member of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in Iswardi, Pabna on June 18. The victim, Tafseer Ahmed Mona, 24, was sitting in a shop at the MP intersection when he was attacked and subsequently taken to Pabna General Hospital where he was declared dead. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm. Ishwardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arvind Sarkar confirmed the matter and the body of the deceased was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The unauthorized sale, redistribution, or reproduction of information/photos/illustrations/video/audio contents on this website in any form without prior permission from banglanews24.com is strictly prohibited and liable to legal action.

