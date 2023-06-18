BCL activist Tafseer Ahmed Mona shot dead in Pabna’s Ishwardi

Tafseer Ahmed Mona (victim) : BCL activist shot to death in Pabna’s Ishwardi: Tafseer Ahmed Mona identified as victim

A Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activist named Tafseer Ahmed Mona, 23, was killed by unidentified attackers in Pabna’s Iswardi on Saturday. The incident took place at the MP intersection in Lokkhikunda union under Ishwardi upazila around 11pm. Witnesses reported that Mona was sitting in a shop when some individuals arrived, fired at him, and fled. He was taken to Pabna General Hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead by doctors. The deceased’s body was sent to the Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Ishwardi police station Officer-in-Charge Arvind Sarkar confirmed the incident.

News Source : UNB

