Beach Closed on NSW Mid North Coast as Authorities Remove Whale Body

Beach Closed on NSW Mid North Coast as Authorities Remove Whale Body

Posted on June 5, 2023

whale victim : Beach Closed as Authorities Remove Whale Body on NSW Mid North Coast

A beach located on the NSW Mid North Coast has been shut down by authorities in order to extract the body of a 15-tonne whale. An image depicting this scenario can be found at: “https://img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/AA1c820o.img?w=768&h=432&m=4&q=86”.

News Source : msn.com

  1. Humpback whale beaching
  2. NSW Mid North Coast marine life
  3. Whale conservation efforts
  4. Coastal wildlife preservation
  5. Environmental impact of whale deaths
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply