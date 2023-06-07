Beach picnic recipes: 15 Must-Try Beach Picnic Recipes for a Delicious Summer

Upgrade Your Beach Day with Homemade Dishes

Next time you hit the beach, skip the subpar boardwalk snacks and opt for some delicious and refreshing homemade dishes instead. With just a little bit of prep, you can turn an average outing into an alfresco feast that’s sure to impress.

Consider the Environment

When coming up with beach picnic ideas, it’s important to consider whether the dish transports well and if it’s cooler-friendly or shelf-stable enough to withstand the sun, says Julie Pointer Adams, author of Al Fresco: Inspired Ideas for Outdoor Living. You’ll also want to lean on meals that have hydrating ingredients, such as celery and grapes, which have high water content and won’t leave you feeling sluggish, she says.

Think about what appeals to you in that hot and sandy environment. For Adams, that’s crisp salads with citrus dressings and veggie sandwiches with chilled cucumbers and juicy tomatoes.

Prep-Ahead Meals

To really lean into the relaxing beach-day vibe, you’ll want to pack foods that don’t require cooking the day-of, says Adams. Try cooking prep-ahead meals like chilled pasta salad or wraps with fresh add-ins like bean sprouts or hummus, she suggests.

Don’t worry about making elaborate TikTok-worthy beach recipes. Instead, choose dishes that bring you joy and don’t require much time to make or depend on a complex setup. Less is more in the case of your spread. Adams prefers simple options that are easy to make. While fancy charcuterie boards are cute, save them for an indoor gathering—or one where you’re not trying to relax by the waves.

15 Easy Beach Picnic Ideas

Here are 15 easy beach picnic ideas for you to try this summer:

Watermelon, feta, and mint salad

Roast beef and horseradish sandwich

Cucumber and cream cheese sandwich

Caprese salad skewers

Crudité platter with hummus and tzatziki

Chicken Caesar wrap

Grilled shrimp and vegetable skewers

Peach and burrata salad

Smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel

Quinoa and black bean salad

Charred corn and tomato salad

Pesto pasta salad

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Homemade lemonade or iced tea

Most of these dishes come together in under 30 minutes and can be prepped in advance, so all you have to worry about is packing them in your cooler.

Conclusion

Upgrade your beach day with homemade dishes that are refreshing, hydrating, and simple to make. Consider the environment and choose meals that transport well and can withstand the sun. Prep-ahead meals like chilled pasta salad or wraps with fresh add-ins are perfect for a relaxing day by the waves. Don’t worry about making elaborate dishes; choose the ones that bring you joy and are easy to make. Try these 15 easy beach picnic ideas for a delicious and stress-free day at the beach.

Beach picnic food ideas Summer picnic recipes Easy beach snacks Outdoor dining recipes Portable picnic food ideas