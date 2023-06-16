Steven Jackson Obituary

Steven Jackson, age 43, was tragically killed in a highly unusual bear attack on Saturday, May 1st. Steven was an avid outdoorsman and was hiking in a remote area of the Rocky Mountains when the attack occurred.

According to officials, the attack was unprovoked and the bear was shot dead by a neighbor who heard the commotion. The neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated that he had never seen anything like it in his 30 years of living in the area.

Steven was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. Steven is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7th, at 2pm at the local church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Wildlife Federation in Steven’s honor.

Steven Jackson bear attack Steven Jackson obituary news Highly unusual bear attack Bear shot dead by neighbor Man killed in bear attack