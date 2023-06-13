Bear Sighting Close to Fallston High School Results in Lockdown today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Students at Fallston High School were placed on lockdown on Monday due to the presence of a bear in the school’s vicinity. School officials sent an email to parents and guardians of students explaining the situation and stating that the dismissal would proceed as normal with staff and security present to ensure students’ safety. Recent sightings of black bears have been reported in various areas of Maryland, and residents have been advised to exercise caution and take steps to prevent bears from being drawn to residential areas. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends that residents remove backyard bird feeders, lock garbage in bear-proof containers, store pet food and bowls inside, and keep grills clean and clear of food residue.

Bear sighting at Fallston High School Lockdown protocol at Fallston High School Wildlife encounters near Fallston High School Safety measures at Fallston High School Animal control response in Fallston High School area

News Source : Kristin Danley-Greiner

Source Link :Lockdown At Fallston High School Prompted By Bear Sighting Nearby/