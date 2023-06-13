Bear sighting near building prompts brief lockdown at Fallston High School today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A bear sighting near Fallston High School in Harford County, Maryland caused a brief lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. All students and staff were kept inside until the situation was resolved. The school district spokesperson confirmed that dismissal continued as usual with the presence of school resource officers and staff. Students who were waiting to be picked up stayed inside the building until their ride arrived.

News Source : WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Source Link :Fallston High School placed on brief lockdown due to bear sighting near building/