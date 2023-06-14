Bear sighting near school leads to brief lockdown today.

Bear sighting near school leads to brief lockdown today.

Posted on June 14, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

that she is now considering a career in teaching after tutoring at her former elementary school, St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Corunna. Devost is one of 29 post-secondary students who will be tutoring with St. Clair Catholic School District for the remainder of the school year. According to Devost, the experience has been a rewarding one, and has left her with a desire to pursue a career in teaching.

  1. School safety protocols
  2. Wildlife sightings near schools
  3. Emergency response plans for schools
  4. Animal control measures for schools
  5. Parental concerns about school safety

News Source : WBAL – Baltimore Videos
Source Link :School placed on brief lockdown after bear spotted nearby/

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply