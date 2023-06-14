Bear sighting prompts brief lockdown at school today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Due to a bear sighting near campus, Fallston High School in Harford County briefly implemented a modified lockdown on Monday. District officials stated that administrators kept students and staff inside the building during this time. Dismissal went ahead as planned, with the help of school resource officers and staff who ensured the safety of students as they boarded their school buses. Those waiting for pick-up were kept inside until their ride arrived.

Wildlife sightings near schools Safety protocols for wildlife encounters on school grounds Animal control measures for schools in rural areas Emergency response plans for wildlife incidents on school property Community outreach and education about wildlife awareness for schools

News Source : WBAL – Baltimore Videos

Source Link :School placed on brief lockdown after bear spotted nearby/