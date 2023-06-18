“Bearly Dead” Live Performance at Cheshire County Fairgrounds in Swanzey, USA







Bearly Dead Live Show at Cheshire County Fairgrounds in Swanzey, US

Come join us for an electrifying performance by Bearly Dead at Cheshire County Fairgrounds in Swanzey, US. This band has been hailed as the ultimate Grateful Dead tribute band and they are sure to bring the house down with their psychedelic rock and roll tunes.

The show will take place at the Cheshire County Fairgrounds, which is a beautiful outdoor venue that provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable night of music and fun. So, bring your friends and family along and get ready to dance the night away.

Tickets are available now, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to see Bearly Dead live in concert. Get your tickets today and get ready for an amazing night of music and entertainment.





