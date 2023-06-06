“Bears in Orlando”: All the Essential Information about Bears in Orlando

Bears Spotted Throughout Central Florida, Including in Metropolitan Areas

This season, black bears have been seen in various parts of Central Florida, including highly populated metropolitan areas like Lake Eola in Orlando. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has stated that it is not unusual for bears to be seen in urban areas at this time of year, as they are actively searching for potential mates. Additionally, springtime marks the period when young bears leave their mother’s territory in search of their own.

Living Responsibly with Wildlife

Mike Orlando of the FWC reminds the public that Florida is a habitat for a range of wildlife, and it is our responsibility to ensure we share the space in a safe manner. It is essential to avoid leaving out trash or intentionally feeding bears, which can further attract them from their natural habitats. Orlando emphasizes that it is critical that wild bears do not become food-conditioned or habituated.

Orlando advises that if a bear is spotted, individuals should give them plenty of space and avoid approaching them. If the animal approaches, make yourself appear larger and create noise to scare it away. It is never advisable to run away from a bear, as it can trigger the animal’s chase response. For more information about Florida black bears, visit the FWC website and call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 if a bear is spotted.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bears have been seen in various parts of Central Florida, including highly populated metropolitan areas like Lake Eola in Orlando. The FWC reminds individuals to live responsibly with wildlife and avoid leaving out trash or intentionally feeding bears. If a bear is spotted, it is essential to give them space and not approach them. By following these guidelines, we can ensure the safety of ourselves and the wildlife around us.

