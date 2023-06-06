“Beatport music buying guide for DJs”: A Guide for DJs: Purchasing Music on Beatport

Introduction

Beatport is one of the most popular online music stores for DJs, producers, and electronic music enthusiasts. It is a platform that offers a vast catalog of electronic dance music (EDM) tracks, albums, and remixes. Beatport provides DJs with the ability to buy high-quality, uncompressed audio files in various formats such as MP3, WAV, and AIFF. This article will provide step-by-step guidance on how to buy music on Beatport for DJs.

Step 1: Create a Beatport Account

The first step in buying music on Beatport is to create an account. You can do this by visiting the Beatport website and clicking on the ‘sign up’ button located on the top right corner of the homepage. After clicking on the button, you will be redirected to a page where you will be required to fill in your personal details, including your name, email address, and password. Once you have provided the required information, click on the ‘create account’ button to complete the registration process.

Step 2: Search for Music

After creating your Beatport account, you can start browsing for music. You can use the search bar located on the top left corner of the homepage to search for specific tracks, artists, genres, or labels. You can also use the ‘genre’ and ‘label’ buttons located on the top of the homepage to browse for music by genres or labels.

Step 3: Preview the Music

Once you have found a track or album that you like, you can preview it before buying it. You can do this by clicking on the ‘play’ button located on the track or album cover. Beatport allows you to listen to a 30-second preview of each track. This will help you to determine whether the track is suitable for your set or not.

Step 4: Add Music to Cart

After you have found the music you want to buy, you can add it to your cart by clicking on the ‘add to cart’ button located next to each track or album. You can also add multiple tracks or albums to your cart by clicking on the ‘add all to cart’ button located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Checkout

Once you have added all the music you want to buy to your cart, you can proceed to checkout. You can do this by clicking on the ‘cart’ button located on the top right corner of the homepage. This will take you to the checkout page where you will be required to provide your payment details, including your credit card information. Beatport accepts various payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and PayPal.

Step 6: Download the Music

After completing the payment process, you can download the music. You can do this by clicking on the ‘download’ button located next to each track or album. Beatport allows you to download the music in various formats such as MP3, WAV, and AIFF. It is advisable to download the music in WAV or AIFF format as they offer higher quality than MP3.

Conclusion

In conclusion, buying music on Beatport is a simple and straightforward process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily find, preview, and buy high-quality EDM tracks, albums, and remixes. Beatport provides DJs with a vast catalog of music, making it an essential platform for those looking to enhance their music library. So, go ahead and start exploring the world of Beatport to find the perfect tracks for your next set.

