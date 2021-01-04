Beatrice Asken Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : broadcaster Beatrice Asken has Died .

broadcaster Beatrice Asken has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We were saddened to learn of the passing of broadcaster Beatrice Asken who hosted a warm and engaging weekly classical music program at WMNR from 1982 to 2001.https://t.co/ebDOjKfW0a — WMNR Fine Arts Radio (@WMNR_Radio) January 4, 2021

