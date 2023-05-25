“Beatrice Middle School lockdown” today : Student brings fake gun to Beatrice Middle School, resulting in lockdown

Fake Gun Brings Beatrice Middle School to Lockdown today 2023.

Beatrice Middle School in Nebraska was put on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes after a student returned to school grounds with a fake pistol and began pointing it at other students. Staff and police immediately intervened and took control of the situation. Crisis team members will be available on Thursday for students and staff.

Read Full story : Beatrice Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings fake gun to school /

News Source : https://www.1011now.com

School lockdown Student safety Fake gun incident School security measures Crisis management plan