Student’s Fake Gun Causes Lockdown at Beatrice Middle School today 2023.

Beatrice Middle School in Nebraska was put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after a student was seen pointing a fake pistol at other students. The school was secured and the student in question was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

News Source : https://www.1011now.com

