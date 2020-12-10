Beau Blanchard Death -Dead – Obituary :Beau Blanchard shot and killed Haven Olivier, 27, inside her home Thursday in the 100 block of Mahler Street.
Beau Blanchard and Haven Olivier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Houma Police have released the names of two people killed last week in an apparent murder-suicide. Thirty-three-year-old Beau Blanchard shot and killed Haven Olivier, 27, inside her home Thursday in the 100 block of Mahler Street, authorities said. Blanchard then turned the gun on himself and took his own life, Lt. Travis Theriot said.
Source: Police ID victims in apparent Houma murder-suicide
