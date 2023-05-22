Beau Mann : Tech CEO Beau Mann found dead under mysterious circumstances in Santa Monica

Tech CEO Beau Mann Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Santa Monica: Vigil Held for Victim

A vigil was held for Beau Mann, the 39-year-old CEO of SoberGrid, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Santa Monica, California, nearly a year and a half after his disappearance. Mann was last seen alive on November 30, 2021, at a 7-Eleven in Studio City, Los Angeles. He was picked up by an Uber and dropped off in Santa Monica. Mann’s remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property on Santa Monica Boulevard, but the cause of death has not been released. Mann’s family believes foul play was involved, pointing to the fact that he bought a bag of ice at the store before taking an Uber, which suggested he was intending to go home. Mann was also in the middle of planning his wedding to fiancé Jason Abate when he disappeared. His family and friends thanked those who helped look for Mann and asked anyone with information on his death to contact the Santa Monica Police Department.

