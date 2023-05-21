Beau Mann : Tech CEO Beau Mann found dead under mysterious circumstances in Santa Monica

Tech CEO Beau Mann Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Santa Monica

A tech CEO, Beau Mann, who disappeared in 2021, was found dead in Santa Monica nearly a year and a half later. His body was discovered in the courtyard of an abandoned property, but the cause of death has not been released. Mann’s family believes foul play was involved and has hired a private investigator to gather more information. A vigil was held to honor Mann, who was set to be married and was the founder of SoberGrid, an app designed to help recovering addicts. Mann’s loved ones remember his infectious smile and positive attitude and hope that his spirit will live on through his company. Anyone with information on Mann’s death is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department.

News Source : Vivian Chow

